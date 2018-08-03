Gowers, Bella Rayne, 1 Month Old, Atlantic Highlands

Bella Rayne Gowers, 1 month old, of Atlantic Highlands, earned her angel wings July 2 at home. She was born in Long Branch May 31, 2018. Though her life on Earth was brief she touched the lives of so many. Bella, you will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten.

Surviving are her loving mother, Tiffany Gowers; beloved grandparents, Sheri and Thomas Gowers II; aunts, Julia and Emily Gowers; uncle, Thomas Gowers III; great-grandparents, Thomas and Denise Gowers; Gregory and Joanne Soldivieri; great-great-grandparents, David and Joan Low; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation was held July 6 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered July 7 at St. Agnes RC Church, Atlantic Highlands. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Bella’s name to thetearsfoundation.org or nowilaymedowntosleep.org.