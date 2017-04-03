Grassi, Patrick, Age: 86, Hazlet

Patrick Grassi, 86, of Hazlet, passed away on Monday, March 13 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. He was born in New York and raised in Brooklyn before moving to Hazlet in 1979.

He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Johanna Grassi; and two sisters, Josephine Caputo and Filomena Caratazola. He leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Jennifer Grassi; two daughters and sons-in-laws, Kristine and Richard Broschart and Marie Theresa and Michael Biamonte; a brother, Anthony Grassi; a sister, Angelina Galati; six grandchildren, Kathleen Rubino, Todd and Scott Broschart, Cassandra Carse, and Madeline and Max Grassi; seven great-grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Rubino, Ethan, Sean, Molly, Emily and Luke Broschart; and one great-great-grandchild, Mason Rubino.

Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, was in charge of arrangements. To share stories photos or to send an online condolence please visit www.waittfh.com.