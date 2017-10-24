Greca, Pauline, Age: 96, West Long Branch

Pauline Greca, 96, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 9. She was born in Newark to the late Salvatore and Rose (nee: Barbarino) Greco. Pauline was a kind, friendly, dedicated, caring person who loved nothing more than time with her family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph L. Greca in 2007. Pauline is survived by her loving son, Joseph G. Greca and his wife Silvia; her dear grandchildren, Noemi Greca and Joseph P. Greca and his wife Jaclyn; and her cherished great grandchildren, Tobin, Sawyer, Lily and Hope Greca.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Michaels R.C. Church. Please visit Pauline’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.