Green, Kenneth Ray, Age: 80, Leonardo

Kenneth was predeceased by his wife, Vivian; son, Mark; and grandson, Hugo Pinto. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Green and his wife Dorothy of Whiting and Eric Green and his wife Karen of Leonardo; daughters, René and her husband Hugo of Leonardo and Jill Burbank and her husband Edward of Atlantic Highlands; grandchildren, Crystal, Kenny, Alicia, Edward, Yuri, Jake, Heather and Eric; and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Cameron, Chase and Devin.

The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.