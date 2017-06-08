Green, Kenneth Ray, Age: 80, Leonardo
Kenneth Ray Green, 80, of Leonardo, passed away on Monday, May 29. Kenneth was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Oscar and Cleo Hall Green. He was a union carpenter with Local #2250 in Red Bank. He was also employed by the Eisner family and before retirement he worked for Stavola Contracting Co. as a maintenance manager.
Kenneth was predeceased by his wife, Vivian; son, Mark; and grandson, Hugo Pinto. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Green and his wife Dorothy of Whiting and Eric Green and his wife Karen of Leonardo; daughters, René and her husband Hugo of Leonardo and Jill Burbank and her husband Edward of Atlantic Highlands; grandchildren, Crystal, Kenny, Alicia, Edward, Yuri, Jake, Heather and Eric; and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Cameron, Chase and Devin.
The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe