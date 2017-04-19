Gregory-Adasczik, Arlyn Valerie, Age: 55, Toms River

Arlyn Valerie Gregory-Adasczik, 55, of Toms River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 26. Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York, Arlyn grew up in Union Beach and graduated from Keyport High School. She worked as a compliance specialist for Merrill Lynch and PHH Mortgage.

Arlyn always enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas. She enjoyed being with her friends and family, and movie nights with her daughters. She was a kind and compassionate person, but most of all she was a loving mother to her two daughters. She was predeceased by her parents, Gilbert Gregory and Valerie Mann. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Hatfield of Matawan and Heather Hatfield of Old Bridge; her brother, Mel Leckell of Toms River; her sister and her husband, Dorothy and Dave Putz of Jackson; her nephew and his wife, Dave and Melissa Putz; and her niece and her husband, Cassie and Dave Voss.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements.