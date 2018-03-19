Groh, Dorothy L., Age: 95, Middletown

Dorothy L. Groh, 95, of Middletown, died on Jan. 18 at The Willows Assisted Living in Holmdel. She was born in Newark and lived in Hillside most of her life before moving to Middletown in 2005. Dorothy was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church while she lived in Hillside and was part of the Altar Guild and the church council. She became a member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church when she moved to Middletown. Dorothy was an avid reader. She loved baking and made the most perfect apple pie. She enjoyed needlepoint and traveling, especially Long Beach Island. She loved the beach with all of its sights and sounds and she loved to bowl when she was younger.

Surviving are her husband of 75 years, George D. Groh Sr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Bill Farrell; her two sons and daughters-in-law, George D. and Laura Groh Jr., and Scott and Lisa Groh; her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Kimberly and Michael O’Neill, William and Chris Farrell, Michael and Michelle Farrell, Rachel and Jenny Groh, Lindsey and Anthony Labbate, Daniel and Patricia Groh, Megan Groh, and Brandon Groh; her ten great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Shane, Ryan, Zachary, Thomas, Jacob, Kevin, Mason, Vincent, and Lina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.

Visitation was held Jan. 21 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. Funeral services were Jan. 22 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dorothy’s name to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 112 Middletown Road, Holmdel NJ 07733 or to the charity of your choice.