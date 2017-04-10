Gross, Regina, Age: 81, Middletown
Regina Gross, 81, of Middletown, died on Monday, April 3 in Atlantic Highlands. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lived in Middletown for 47 years. Regina worked as a homemaker. She was a communicant of St Mary’s R.C. Church, New Monmouth.
Regina was predeceased by her sisters, Ann Brady and Marguerite Curti; and brother, Thomas Walsh. Surviving are her husband of 53 years, George Gross; four sons, George Gross III, Michael Gross and his wife Kathleen, Brian Gross and his wife Eileen and John Gross; two sisters, Cathy Doyle and Geraldine Clancy; eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Brian, Andrew, Michael, Sophia, Peter, Kaitlyn and Max.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
