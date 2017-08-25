Grossmann, Dorothy R., Age: 89, Red Bank

Dorothy R. Grossmann, 89, of Red Bank, passed away on Saturday, August 12. Formerly of Maplewood and Southampton, Dorothy graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She became secretary to the school’s vice president and later worked for Judge Kapp in Maplewood for 17 years until her retirement in 1987. Also while in Maplewood, she was a Sunday school teacher at Christ Lutheran Church and a Girl Scout leader at Hilton Methodist Church. While living in Leisure-towne, Dorothy taught aerobics/exercise classes.

Dorothy was the wife of her childhood sweetheart, the late, W. Jack for 54 years. She is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy E. (Michael) Dingelstedt of Shrewsbury; and grand-daughters, Kristin J. and Megan J.

Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Make A Wish Foundation at www.wish.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com.