Group Energized to Bring History Alive

By Gretchen C. Van Benthuysen The Monmouth County Historical Society, founded 118 years ago, doesn’t want to be an organization that lives in the past. “We don’t want to be thought of as stagnant, not responsive, not growing,” said board president Linda Bricker. “We want to tell stories, bring things to life.” Among its current initiatives is an oral history event marking the fifth anniversary of Super Storm Sandy. Years from now, the stories will be historical source material for anyone interested in the event, they believe. Super Storm Sandy caused deaths, destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, left millions without power and caused billions in economic loss to New Jersey. The historical association is eager to record memories. “We were founded in 1898 by people who felt it was important to preserve the history of Monmouth County and that has been our mission from the get-go,” museum director Evelyn C. Murphy explained. “We summarize it as ‘collect, preserve, interpret and share’ everything related to Monmouth County history. “And that includes the county’s broad economic history, social history, political history, all aspects of our history,” she noted. The MCHA is partnering with Melissa Ziobro, a public history professor in the department of history and anthropology at Monmouth University. She is reaching out to libraries, churches and community centers, and plans to compile the stories on a website.

“We know the value of realtime information about an event,” Murphy said. “It’s very valuable to us. It’s like having the actual diary written by a soldier at the Battle of Monmouth.” “What will be important to someone a hundred years from now will be actual statements from people who lived through Sandy and the impact it had,” she said. “It happened five years ago and it’s not over. There are still people not in their houses in our county.”

And that’s not all the MCHA is up to these days to change the notion that history is just a bunch of boring facts. The association, which currently has five full-time employees, 42 trustees and 75 volunteers (and looking for more), took stock of itself a few years ago. “We thought we were doing a very good job of collecting and preserving and researching, but we were not being as active as we could be in sharing,”