Grover, Patricia A., Age: 77, Jackson

Patricia A. Grover, 77, of Jackson, died on Monday, June 5 at her home. She was born in Newark and lived in Highlands, Atlantic Highlands and Naples, Florida. Patricia was self-employed working as Pat Grover Warranty Services for Chrysler Automotive. She enjoyed the beach and her many happy hours in Naples, but most of all she loved her grandchildren. Pat loved to play cards, golf and especially board games with her grandchildren. She was an avid walker, traveling three miles per day. Shopping was also one of her favorite pastimes, she could never pass up a bargain.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, John and Elizabeth Raszka. Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Grover; three sons, Kenneth III and Suzanne Grover of Leonardo, Wayne Grover of Rhode Island and David Grover of Shrewsbury Township; a sister, Cecelia Jelinsky of Howell; and her beloved grandchildren, Justin, Kaylen, Caroline, Ashley, Sara, Dylan, Camilla and Sloan.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Please send donations to RCINJ Development Office, 120 Albany St., Tower One, Suite 305, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.