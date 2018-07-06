Gruszynski, Bernard, Age: 88, Middletown

Bernard Gruszynski, 88, of Middletown, passed away June 12 at Care One Rehabilitation Center in Atlantic Highlands.

He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and lived in Middletown for many years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a refrigeration superintendent in the shipping industry.

Bernie was a talented artist, known for his beautiful oil paintings and needlepoint. He, along with his wife Dulce and son Bernard, volunteered for many years working with the blind community at Camp Happiness. He had a great love for children and was affectionately known as the Goody Bag Man.

Surviving are his daughter Mary Jean Marsh; son and daughter-in-law Bernard and Sherri Gruszynski; grandchildren Desiree and Robert Sutton and William and Monique Marsh; great-grandchildren Christian, Robbie, Kya and Andrew; sister Victoria Karczewski; and sister and brother-in-law Constance and Joseph Capozzi.

Bernard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dulce neé Graziano in 2016 and his beloved son-in-law, William Marsh in 2017.

Our family would like to thank all of his devoted caregivers at Bayside Manor.

Visitation was held June 15 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were June 16 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Bernard’s name to Camp Happiness at camphappiness.com.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.