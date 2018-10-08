Gumbrecht, Paul Matthew, Age: 80, Boca Raton, Florida

Paul Matthew Gumbrecht, 80, of Boca Raton, Florida, died peacefully at Vitas Hospice Healthcare surrounded by his family Sept. 20.

Paul always loved his family first and music, singing, dancing and the Giants. Paul’s roots are in Jersey City, but he settled in Middletown with his wife of over 40 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Gumbrecht. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the transportation trucking industry where he was dubbed “The Million Mile Man.”

Paul is survived by his loving partner Anita Cornish; son Paul S. Gumbrecht and wife Christine Mangerian Gumbrecht; daughters, Judith Gumbrecht, Marlene Gumbrecht Kelly, and Carole Closset Parachini and husband Pierre Parachini; sisters, Carol DiGregorio, Michelle Gumbrecht Morgan and husband James Morgan; brothers, Robert Gumbrecht and wife Marilyn Gumbrecht and Thomas Gumbrecht; grandchildren Colleen Kelly Petermann and husband Dennis Petermann, Erin Kelly, Paige Gumbrecht and Jenna Gumbrecht, Coline Robin and husband Alexandre Robin, Ilona Parachini and Paul Parachini; great-granddaughter Eline Robin; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his sister Gail Gumbrecht Mendes and brothers, Richard, Raymond, Gerald, and Joseph Gumbrecht.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Middletown Friday, Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. A burial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Red Bank.