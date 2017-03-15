Gunniss, Dorothy H., Age: 80, Shrewsbury

Dorothy H. Gunniss, 80, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Little Silver, passed away on Tuesday, February 21. Dorothy was very active in local charities and organizations, including the Nifty Fifties at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven, the Fair Haven and Little Silver Seniors, the Episcopal Women’s Group at St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Women’s Exchange in Little Silver. Before retiring she was a legal secretary at the law firm of Shelby, Cullom, Davis & Company in New York City.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Gordon F. Gunniss. She is survived by her stepchildren, Gordon “Andy” Gunniss and his wife Wanda of Trumbull, Connecticut, Stephanie Quintal and her husband Carl of Sharon, Massachusetts, and Amanda Capossela and her husband Dom of Sharon, Massachusetts; and her grandchildren, Ian and Hilary Gunniss, Madeline and Samantha Quintal and Dylan Capossela.

The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.