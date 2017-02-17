Haliski, Carol Elaine, Middletown

Carol Elaine Haliski was born to Charles and Ruth Dosica in Staten Island, New York. Her family moved to Middletown New Jersey in the 1950s. Carol graduated from Middletown High School, then attended the Katherine Gibbs school.

Carol spent much of her professional career as an office manager for AT&T at their Holmdel location.

In between working and parenting, Carol enjoyed writing for The Two River Times and The Asbury Park Press. After moving to Florida in 1999, Carol took a position in Delray Beach Public Library where she worked for 13 years. Recently she spent her time volunteering for CROS Ministries Food Pantry and registering people to vote.

Carol raised four sons, Paul of Brick, Michael of Portland, Oregon, David of Locust Valley, New York and Jason of Augusta, Georgia. She loved and is survived by her children and grandchildren, Richie, Alyssa, Kaitlyn, McKenzie and Addison.

Babione Funeral Home, Boca Raton, Florida, was in charge of a arrangements.