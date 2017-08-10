Hall, Joan Marie Fissell, Newark

Joan Marie Fissell Hall passed away on Tuesday, August 1 surrounded by her children. Joan was a deeply spiritual woman whose faith and family were foremost in her life. Joan was born to Henry George Fissell and Lillian Deckert Fissell on November 4t, 1943 in Newark. She is one of five siblings and is survived by her siblings: Patricia Fissell Stover, Katherine Fissell Fagan, Michael George Fissell and Thomas McGrath Fissell.

Joan was the loving mother to four children: Louise Hall Larsen, Timothy Ryan Hall, Peter William Hall and Matthew Curtis Hall. She was additionally a devoted mother-in-law to Eric Andrew Larsen, Kathryn Leavitt Mussio and Roopali Agar wal Hall. Joan took special pride in spoiling her five grandchildren: Charles Deckert Larsen, Patrick Lawrence Larsen, Hillary Hall Larsen, Anika Lily Hall and Sonia Rose Hall.

Joan possessed an inner grace and beauty, she was boundlessly enthusiastic, relentlessly positive and she always faced life on life’s terms. Joan had a rich network of treasured friends that she collected like cherished sea glass, and she took particular pride in her home in Fair Haven. When she wasn’t traveling, Joan was happiest at the beach with a book in her hands and her feet in the sand.

Joan spent the last 26 years of her professional career working as a wealth and asset manager and she loved the responsibility of helping people construct prudent financial plans. She was passionate about her work and treated her clients like a large, extended family.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to The Zita M. & Evangeline F. Deckert Scholarship Fund at The College of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ.