Hall, John G., Colts Neck

John G. Hall of Colts Neck passed away Oct. 11 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. John attacked his final illness with dignity and tenaciousness while comforted by his faith and the support of his family.

John was born Jan. 4, 1936 on Staten Island, New York to Joseph G. Hall and Estelle R. Hall. John was a proud graduate of St. Peter’s High School on Staten Island and attended Villanova University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting. His passion for studying law began at Villanova Law School, where he was the managing editor of the Villanova Law Review. After receiving his law degree, he continued his legal education at Brooklyn Law School, where he earned his Master of Law degree. John also held a graduate degree from New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. John was a lifelong student of the law and had unending passion for reading cases, statutes, legal articles and law journals.

John had a long and distinguished career practicing law. After law school, John began his career at Inter-County Title Guarantee and Mortgage Company where he was an attorney in the Staten Island office and member of the company’s Board of Counsel. John then began his private practice of law on Staten Island while also acting as legal research counsel for the New York State Senate. John continued to grow his private law practice while also acting as associate counsel of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Revision of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law and then becoming committee counsel for the New York State Senate Committee on the Affairs of the City of New York.

In 1965, John devoted his full professional ef for ts to the private practice of law and ultimately became a partner in the firm of Fach, Sipp & Hall. In 1992, the practice became the Law Firm of Hall & Hall, LLP, where John continued to serve his clients until his final illness. John’s professional life was a model to many lawyers, including two of his children who were fortunate enough to have practiced law in a family law firm where John was their mentor and law partner.

John took great joy in representing a wide range of clients, from major banking institutions and large business organizations to families, individuals and small businesses. He was the utmost zealous advocate and wise counselor for each and every one of his clients. John was also a “lawyer’s lawyer,” having employed numerous attorneys and law students over his long career and was a mentor to each and every one of them. John was particularly regarded as an expert in real estate law and banking law. He often had the honor of representing other lawyers with their own personal matters and was frequently retained as an expert witness in difficult real estate cases.

John was a strong advocate of the legal profession and consistently gave his time and energy to the Richmond County Bar Association and the Real Property Law Section of the New York State Bar Association. John served as president of the Richmond County Bar Association and was a member of that association for more than 55 years. He also served as chairperson of the Real Property Law Section of the New York State Bar Association and was a longstanding member of the executive committee of that section.