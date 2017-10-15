Halloween Events In The Two River Area

Creatures of the Night, a fun, interactive, non-scary, family-friendly hayride, takes visitors through Huber Woods Park in Middletown. Volunteers and staff members will perform harmless and educational skits for all ages. Hayrides depart throughout the night from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday evenings, Oct. 13 – 28. $10 per person; children under three are free. Preregistration required. For additional information or to register, call 732-842-4000 or visit monmouthcountyparks.com.

Brookdale Haunted Theater returns this fall with nearly 1 mile of ghouls, monsters and terrifying set pieces on the Lincroft campus. Presented by Brookdale’s Performing Arts Center, the event offers a sprawling maze of themed rooms replete with a variety of monsters, clowns and zombies, including an interactive 3-D blackout maze, a number of obstacles and terrifying outdoor scares. The attraction is run by over 100 local actors, Brookdale students, and technicians. The Haunted Theater is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays from Oct. 13 through 29. Admission is $12 and discounts are offered for seniors, Brookdale alumni and teens under the age of 17.

Family friendly “no-scare” tours are also available for younger children from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29. Admission is $5 and costumes are encouraged. Brookdale Performing Arts Center, 765 Newman Spring Road, Lincroft. For additional information, call 732-224-2411 or visit brookdalehauntedtheater.com.

Scared in Jersey, the multi-attraction, interactive theatrical haunt presented by Live Nation, will take place every Thursday through Sunday throughout October and Halloween night at PNC Bank Arts Center. The event features such attractions as the Jersey Devil, Pine Barren Maze, Mother Leeds’ Haunted Cottage and multiple live performances from New Jersey’s own Blood Drums. Attendants can purchase merchandise and food, and engage with the victims of the Jersey Devil’s terrifying attacks. Tickets $25 and up available at 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. ScaredinJersey.com

Get into the Halloween spirit from 7 – 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 with a moonlight walk around historic Ft. Hancock, where ghosts have been known to linger. Under the guidance of Jeff Dement, American Littoral Society Fish Tagging Director, participants will learn some history of Sandy Hook, as well as where all the bodies are buried. After the walk, participants can gather at Littoral Society headquarters for cider and fall snacks. Building 18 Hartshorne Drive, Officers Row, Ft. Hancock Section of Sandy Hook. $5 per person. Call 732-291-0055 for more information and to reserve a spot for Ghosts of Historic Fort Hancock.

Local author Patricia Martz Heyer presents “Ghostly Tales of Two Rivers” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road. Heyer, a Monmouth County resident and retired special education teacher who received her Master of Arts degree from Kean University, discusses her new book, sharing what occurs when our colorful local history collides head on with folklore and the paranormal. Free and open to the public. Visit mtpl.org or call 732-671-3700 for more information.

The Atlantic Highlands Historical Society hosts a “Spirits and Spirits” Pot Luck Halloween Party at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the “haunted” Strauss Mansion. A psychic, tarot reader, and tea leaf reader will be on hand, with Victorian-era “Wine Glass Seances” throughout the night. The event raises money for the AHHS. Please bring a dish or drink to share. Music by DJ Party Pat. Costumes optional. $15 admission. Advance tickets may be purchased ahhistory.org.

The Middletown High School North senior class presents Haunted Woods 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Tindall Park. This year’s theme is “American Horror Story” and will feature tours of a scary trail through the woods. Food available for purchase at the end of the trail. The Class of 2019 presents a “Happy Trail” for younger children 2 – 4 p.m. that will include face painting, age-appropriate Halloween games, mini golf and much more. Rain date Oct. 22. Admission is $5 per person. Proceeds from event will defray the cost of senior class year-end events. For more information visit middletownk12.org.

