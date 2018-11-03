Halloween Hackathon at Bell Works

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Cheryl Auditor |

On Saturday, October 27, iCIMS, a global provider of talent acquisitions solutions, hosted its first Halloween Hackathon at its headquarters located in the historic Bell Works building in Holmdel. Beginning at 7 a.m., the event brought in more than 500 attendees consisting of local technology high school and college students and professionals for hacking and 11 workshops with professionals from Amazon Web Services and other tech leaders. In alignment with Hacktoberfest – an annual month-long celebration of open-source software – the Hackathon incorporated computer-programming and problem-solving challenges, educational workshops for students and professionals alike and thought leadership from industry innovators.

The event ended at 11 p.m., with more than 50 submissions and 14 winners. The overall first place winning group was a team of three graduate students from Stevens Institute of Technology. They took home a cash prize of $3,000 for using Google Cloud AutoML to build an “Eye Health Predictor” which uses images from your camera to identify potential risk for eye disease. Other prize categories included Best 1st-time Hackers, Most Innovative Hack, Best Use of Artificial Intelligence, Most Potential for a Startup, Best Halloween Hack and more.