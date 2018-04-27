Hammer, Madalyn A., Age: 75, Eatontown

Madalyn A. Hammer, 75, of Eatontown passed away at home after a four-year battle with cancer on April 4. She was born in Newark to the late Rocco and Mary (Palumbo) Farano.

Madalyn was a 1960 graduate of West Side High School in Newark and earned an associate degree from Berkeley College. She was a legal secretary for 10 years for the law firm Habbick, Hillis, Albano and Shaw of East Orange and Newark. She also managed a dental office in Shrewsbury, followed by administrative work for FCS in Long Branch. She was a communicant of St. Jerome’s R.C. Church and a member of CBA Mother’s Club.

Madalyn was predeceased by her sister, Lucille Ivone in 1979. She is survived by her son, Christopher Hammer of Eatontown; her daughter Jennifer Farischon and her husband Chris of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; her nieces, Jacqueline Arnone and her husband Mark of Eatontown, and Gabrielle Skelton of Ashburn, Virginia; her nephew Rick Ivone Jr., of Red Bank; and her seven grandnieces and nephews, Erin, Brandon, Alexandra, Cara, Krista, Eliza and Sydney.

Visitation was held April 9 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 10 at St. Jerome’s R.C. Church in West Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Madalyn’s name to Deborah Hospital Foundation, C/O Heart & Lung, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, P.O. Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724.

We would especially like to thank Meridian Hospice, her family and friends for their love and support.

