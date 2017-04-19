Harmyk, Helen L., Age: 77, Middletown

Helen L. Harmyk, 77, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, April 6. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor P. Harmyk Sr. She loved spending time with friends and family and could always be seen tending to her garden.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Harmyk-LePore and her husband Dr. Vincent LePore; her son, Victor P. Harmyk Jr. and his wife Jenny Harmyk; and her three loving grandchildren, Dominique, Gabrielle and Steven who will miss her dearly.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.