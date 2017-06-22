Harper, Mai Duane, Age: 93, Locust
Mai Duane Harper, 93, of New York City and Locust, died peacefully on Wednesday June 7 after a short illness.
She was a direct descendant of Benjamin Franklin and became a loyal member of several patriotic societies, including the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence (DSDI) and the Daughters of the Cincinnati. She attended private schools and graduated from Barnard College in 1948.
She adored tennis in her youth, animals of all kinds throughout her life, and fun hats. She was a longtime member of the Seabright Beach Club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James A. Harper; seven children; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial celebration will be scheduled for later this summer. Her churches and her faith were very important to her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 65 West Front St., Red Bank, NJ. 07701.
