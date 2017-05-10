Harris, Dr. Robert H., Age: 70, Holmdel

Bob was a member of the College of Science and graduate of Notre Dame University, the former commissioner of the N.J. Sports and Exhibition, voted N.J. Breeder of the year in Thoroughbred Racing and the owner of a pharmaceutical research company.

Bob was predeceased by his father, Harold Emerson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen; his loving children, Robert, John, Megan, Timothy and Kristen; and his dear 14 grandchildren. Also surviving is his mother, Evelyn; and his brother, Randy.

A Celebration of his life will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, on Thursday, May 4 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Catharine’s R.C. Church, 108 Middletown Rd., Holmdel, on Friday, May 5 at 9:15 a.m. with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Rd., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to Golden Dome Foundation, 4 Winchester Lane, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Please visit Robert’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.