Harry Carson Leads Concussion Discussion Among High School Athletes

By John Sorce |

RED BANK – Former National Football League (NFL) linebacker and lifetime New York Giant Harry Carson, 63, led a discussion on concussions among high school athletes at the Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library at Two River Theater on Wednesday, May 3.

“This is an issue that is very much near and dear to my heart,” Carson said. “I played during an era in which you just kind of shook it off when you saw stars and got back on the field.

“I didn’t realize what was going on until two years after I left football. I went to my doctor for my yearly physical. At the end he said everything was fine, but he asked if I had anything else going on. I told him about my issues with bright lights and loud noises. I went down the list of issues I was dealing with and he referred me to a specialist. I went and got tested and the diagnosis came back as mild post-concussion syndrome.”

A sports-related concussion is defined as traumatic brain injury induced by bio-mechanical forces. They may be caused by either a direct blow to the head, face or neck or elsewhere on the body with an impulsive force transmitted to the head.