Harry Flaherty – Preaching The Four C’s Playbook

By Jay Cook |

At first glance inside his second-floor Red Bank office, it’s apparent the game of football has impacted Harry Flaherty’s life. Take, for example, the full-size portrait of former Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry, who is grasping a playbook during a 1984 game. It greets Flaherty each morning beside his desk. Or the photo of legendary Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi on the wall down the hallway. Even his own memorabilia – a visibly beaten, white and purple helmet from his All-American playing days for the Crusaders at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts – is prominently displayed atop a file cabinet along with other memories of his career, gathered together by his wife, Janine.

Since 1995, Flaherty has served as New Jersey’s director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), an international, Judeo-Christian values ministry and nonprofit organization aiming to help athletes and coaches find, craft, and continue a relationship with God.

For Flaherty, who played in the National Football League and the now-defunct United States Football League as a middle linebacker, football led him to truly find his place in the world. For him, that place was ultimately in the hands of God.

“At some point, my love for sports became more important than my love for God,” said Flaherty, 55, of Oceanport. “Even though I never doubted God existed, never doubted my parents loved me, at some point in my life, whether it was high school or college, I started getting ‘atta boys’ to the point where my identity was as an athlete.”

After graduating from Red Bank Catholic in 1980 as a three-sport athlete, Flaherty went on to play football and baseball on scholarship at Holy Cross. He graduated in 1984 and was then signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie free agent. Flaherty was later released by the Eagles, leaving him to question the foundation of his life to that point – athletics.

“I felt like it was the worst day of my life,” Flaherty recalled. “It was the first time in my life anybody told me as an athlete I wasn’t good enough.”