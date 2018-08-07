Harsh Weather Or Not, We Won The Revolutionary War

The Historical Society’s president, Randall Gabrielan, introduced Lent by telling the 20 or so folks at the meeting, “So often, when we think about the Revolution, we think about the military or political events, but tonight Elaine Lent will offer a real change of pace – science in the Revolution.”

Yes, patriotic spirit, French and German support and superior tactics were all part of our founding forebearers’ victory in Revolutionary War, just as we were all taught in grade school. But according to Lent, the weather, and even the sky conditions, played a role, too. “The weather during the Revolution was quite distinctive. We haven’t had anything quite like it since,” she noted.

Lent is past vice president of the New Jersey Astronomical Association and a former teacher in the Basking Ridge schools where she became interested in William Alexander. Quite the character, Alexander was born in New York in 1726 and he fell in love with stargazing and soldiering. In 1763 he built a mansion in Basking Ridge, largely with inherited money and profits from slave trading. On a trip to England in 1756 when he was 30, William Alexander claimed distant heir to the Scottish title Earl of Stirling, though many doubted the actual connection. Though denied an official title by the British government, Alexander called himself Lord Stirling from then on.