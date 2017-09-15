Hartung, Teena, Age: 92, Rumson

Teena Hartung passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20 at the age of 92. Teena was born and raised in Norfolk Virginia. It was there, in 1943, that she met the love of her life and husband of 65 years Richard Hartung who predeceased her.

Teena was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She was a 50+ year member of St. George’s-by-the-River Church in Rumson, where she served as president of the Alter Guild and held many other positions. Teena was also past president of the Navesink Garden Club and the English Speaking Union.

Teena is survived by Stephan Hartung and his wife Lorraine, Stephanie Chandler and her husband Warren Chandler, Scott Hartung and his wife Sharon, and son Richard Hartung Jr. Teena is also survived by her seven beloved grandchildren, Kristen, Jody, Ted, Sam, Meredith, Greg and Matt; and five great-grandchildren, Jack, Adaly, Jake, Ellie and Scotty.

A memorial service will be held at St. George’s-by-the-River Church in Rumson on Saturday, September 16 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Clean Ocean Action in Teena’s name at cleanoceanaction.org. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements.