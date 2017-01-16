Harvard-Bound Darnell Ready to Roll

By Jay Cook

As a high school athlete, capturing that healthy balance between scholastics and athletics is key to success on and off the playing field. They are the two pillars on which college offers are dependent upon.

Yet when one student goes noticeably above and beyond in the classroom and during games, it is always an impressive spectacle. This is exactly the case for Red Bank Catholic’s Nasir Darnell.

Combining his 4.3 grade point average along with his 7.5 sacks this past season, Darnell is more than prepared for his next step in life: continuing his student athlete career at the illustrious Harvard University.

“I’ve been playing football since I was about six-years-old,” said Darnell, a Matawan resident. “It’s really been a part of my life, and imagining it being done after high school is something I didn’t want to do.”

For the past two seasons, Darnell has been a standout defensive lineman for the Caseys, a team led by former National Football League pro scout and assistant coach Frank Edgerly.

Despite a less-than-stellar season in 2016, which ended with RBC at 5-5, Darnell was a menace at defensive end all year long. His abil- ity to bend around tackles and set the edge against mobile quarterbacks and halfbacks made him stand out on film each week.

Donning the No. 6 jersey, with what came to be his trademark dreadlocks pouring out the back of his helmet, Darnell accounted for 31 hur- ries on opposing quarterbacks – a number so frightening for offensive lines that it was equally as exciting for his future college program.

Darnell ended his college search in late July, right before the Caseys began their preseason football activities. After receiving offers to play football at every single Ivy League school, he decided upon Harvard after three total visits to the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus.