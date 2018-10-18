Harvest Fest in Holmdel

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Patrick Olivero |

HOLMDEL – Misty weather didn’t prevent residents from coming out to enjoy this year’s Harvest Fest, held from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at the township’s Bayonet Farm on Middletown Road. Attendees were treated to delicious food and drink, as well as live performances by the bands Still Small Voice and Kolor Blynd. Fun for the children included face painting and meet-and-greets with many of their favorite movie characters, like Elsa, Captain America, Ariel and more. Horse rides, hay rides, bounce houses and other activities kept families enjoying the fest all day long.

This photo essay was first published in the Oct. 11-18, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.