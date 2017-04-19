Hayes Jr., Frank M., Age: 67, Keyport

Frank M. Hayes Jr., 67, of Keyport and formerly of River Plaza, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25 at Bayshore Community Hospital. Frank was born in Fair Haven and was formerly employed with Foodtown in Red Bank.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Adelaide McCue and Frank Hayes Sr.; his siblings, Lorraine Edwards, Bertha Jean Hayes and Billy Dean Hayes. Frank is survived by his brother Walter and his wife, Sheila Hayes of River Plaza; his sister, Dorothy Hiu of South Carolina; his longtime companion, Stephanie Cooperman; John McCue; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jersey Shore Cremation Service, Manasquan, was in charge of arrangements. Condolances may be left to the family by visiting, www.jerseyshorecremation.com.