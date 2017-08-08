Hegel, John M., Age: 60, Port Monmouth

John M Hegel, 60, of Port Monmouth, died on Sunday, July 30 in Port Monmouth. He was born in Brooklyn, New York. He was a communicant of St. Ann’s R.C. Church in Keansburg.

John was a graduate of Keansburg High School, class of 1976. John was an avid hunter, fisherman, sportsman, he loved working on his cars and being an outdoorsman.

John was predeceased by his parents, John W and Galdys I. Hegel; and two sisters, Sharon and Pamela Hegel. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Marilyn Hegel; a brother, Wayne Hegel; three nieces, Paula Falzon, Doreen Barnard and Alena Hegel; a nephew, Wayne Hegel Jr.; several sisters- and brothers-in-law; and additional nieces and nephews.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to his family to defray funeral and medical expenses. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.