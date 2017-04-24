Heller, Lynne Katherine, Age: 55, Oakland, California

Lynne Katherine Heller passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer on Monday, April 3 in Salinas, California. She was 55 years old and was born in Oakland, California and attended Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. She graduated from the University of California at Monterey Bay with a BA in human communications and was studying for a PhD in behavioral psychology at Walden University.

Her greatest joy was working in her garden, making quilts, reading her educational materials and spending time with her grandson, Gage. She worked with her husband, Michael Heller in their landscaping business.

Lynne was predeceased by her father, Samuel Mc Comb of Florida; her stepfather, Francis Miller of California; and her first husband, Dennis De Foy of Michigan. Surviving are her mother, Karen Herrick of Red Bank; and her sisters, Lauren Johnson of Nevada, Jennifer Hussey of Red Bank and Allison McComb of California. Also surviving are her husband, Michael, and her daughters, Sacha De Foy, Denica De Foy and Mariah Heller of California.

A memorial service is planned for the future. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the charity of your choice. For further information on the memorial or to send condolences to the family please use the email karen@karenherrick.com.