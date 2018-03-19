Helme, Elsie J., Age: 82, Middletown

Elsie J. Helme, 82, of Middletown died on Jan. 13. She was born in Spotswood on Sept. 19, 1935 and lived in Middletown. Prior to retirement, Elsie worked as a biologist and department head for Schering Plough Pharmaceutical of Kenilworth for 31years. Elsie was the youngest head of the toxicology department. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church Middletown where she served as a warden, vestry member, Sunday school teacher, and bell ringer. Elsie and her friend Rosemary started and ran for many years the “Net Results Foundation,” a tennis training foundation for underprivileged children in the Middletown and Red Bank area, helping many to receive college scholarships. The United States Tennis Association honored the team of Elsie and Rosemary for their vision and work in 1991.

Surviving are her lifelong friend, Rosemary Darben of Middletown; and a host of friends and relatives. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Elsie Helme.

Visitation was held Jan. 20 at Christ Episcopal Church, Middletown. A funeral service was held that same day at the church. For more information or to send condolences, please visit flegerfh.com.