Hendrickson, Catherine Helen, Age: 65, Atlantic Highlands

Our beloved sister, Catherine Helen Hendrickson, longtime resident of Atlantic Highlands, passed away on March 4. Catherine was born in Red Bank and would have celebrated her 65th birthday on March 24.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Patricia (Murray) Hendrickson, her beloved brother, Richard J. Hendrickson Jr., and her nephew, Waylon Biernacki.

She recently retired after many years as a tax collector and was looking forward to enjoying each day as it came. Her love and devotion for her dog Chip was everything. Catherine’s love for our family was fierce and unwavering. She was kind and very generous in a discreet way. She taught us the value of honesty: “One lie becomes two.” We will miss her dearly.

Catherine is survived by her siblings: Jeanne Lintz (Howard); Mary Christman (Jerry); Ralph Hendrickson (Dale); Hugh Hendrickson; John Hendrickson (Pat); and Elizabeth Biernacki (Roman). She was a devoted and much loved aunt to six nieces, one nephew, four grandnephews and one grandniece.

Visitation was held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank on March 10. A funeral service concluded the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial donations to Waylons Southern Thunder Ranch, 177 Lemon Road, Farmingdale, NJ 07727, which is a charity close to our family’s heart, or the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., P.O. Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724.