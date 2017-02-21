Henry Hudson Trail Repairs Are Now Underway

By Jay Cook |

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – Crews are now working to fortify a beloved waterfront segment of the Henry Hudson pedestrian and biking trail.

The Bayshore Trail, a 11⁄4-mile long section of the Henry Hudson Trail, extending from the Atlantic Highlands Harbor to Popamora Point in the neighboring borough of Highlands, is undergoing its most extensive repairs since Super Storm Sandy.

“We’ve come in with cheaper than thought-of construction costs,” said Ken Thoman, a park resource manager with the Monmouth County Park System (MCPS). “It’s a project that’s more resilient, and it’s something we think is going to be better than the original one.”

The scope of the project includes five sections of precast concrete boardwalk, 12 new segments of underground drainage and the replenishment of riprap rock along the shoreline – all aimed to mitigate future damages and ensure stability for years to come.

Wooden boardwalks, pathways and bridges were completely washed out by 14-foot-high storm surges during the October 2012 storm. While the trail has been open in years past, it’s now indefinitely closed to pedestrian and bicyclist traffic as construction crews work on the improvements.

Ninety percent of the $881,677 cost is being covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Atlantic Highlands will be responsible for $28,382 and the MCPS will pay $59,785. Compass Construction of New Egypt is performing the work.

Physical reconstruction to the site began about three weeks ago, according to Joe Sardonia, a supervising land architect with MCPS. He anticipates this specific section of the trail will open by fall 2017.

“This is going to happen again, and we recognize that,” Thoman said referring to future storms hitting the shore. “We also know that we’re not going to get bailed out again for it either.”

Among the upgrades to the Bayshore Trail, Thoman noted that new drainage systems would help lengthen trail life. He said the Department of Environmental Protection asked that water flow from the hillside to the water’s edge not be restricted. To install these drains, sections of the trail must be excavated and cleared out. Pipes will be laid down in a bed of sand with two fabric filters on top, backfilled with sand and run underground to the shoreline. MCPS found water pooling on the trail in these areas, causing erosion.