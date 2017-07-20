Herrschaft, Cindy Ann, Age: 45, Eatontown

Cindy Ann Herrschaft, 45, of Eatontown, died on Wednesday, June 28 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Staten Island, New York, and was a graduate of State University of New York, New Paltz, New York.

She was the public information officer for the Township of Middletown for over 20 years, and was also the deputy OEM coordinator.

She was a member of the NJ Emergency Management Association; the Bayshore Emergency Management Alliance; founding member of the Middletown 911 Memorial Committee; Middletown 350 Committee; Middletown Day Committee; member and key participant for the Emergency Operations Center during major storm events, Including Hurricane Irene and Super Storm Sandy; and significant contributor to Middletown Township’s award winning website. She was the recipient of 1993 Outstanding Leadership Award from the Student Association College at New Paltz; the 2002 Police Auxiliary Award for Support and Assistance; the 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2009 Rutgers Center for Government Services, NJ Municipal Management Association, NJLM “Best” Website Awards, 2004 State Local Government Customer Service Excellent Award; 2009 NJ Army Reserve Appreciation Award; Task Force Jawbreaker, supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom; and the 2013 Monmouth University Award for Best Municipal Website and Citizen Interaction; the Rude Awakening Award for program support; and the Veterans Affair Commission Appreciation Award. She was predeceased last November by her mother, Lois Herrschaft. Surviving are her father, Edward G. Herrschaft; and a brother, Edward F. Herschaft. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, was in charge of arrangements.