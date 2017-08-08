Hickey, Anna V., Age: 101, Lincroft
Anna V. Hickey, 101, of Lincroft, died on Sunday, July 30 at her home. Born in New York she was a lifelong resident of Monmouth County. Anna was a communicant of St Leo the Great Church in Lincroft and a member of the Middletown Senior Citizens. Anna worked in the cafeteria at Riverview Medical Center and for Joyce’s Subs in Lincroft.
Anna was predeceased by her son, Donald; and her husband, Donald B. She is survived by her son, Gerald Hicks and his wife Nancy of Tinton Falls; and her daughters, Kathy Prussack and her husband James of Barneget and Ann Pafumi of Barnaget. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
