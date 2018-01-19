Higgins, Robert C., Age: 78, Highlands

Robert C. Higgins, 78, of Highlands, entered into eternal life on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, with his family at his side. He was born in New York City and resided there before moving to Highlands in 1969. Mr. Higgins was a Lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) retiring in 1986 after 25 years of service. He was also an officer with the Monmouth County Sheriff ’s Department and retired from there in 2008 after 18 years of service. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1960.

Mr. Higgins was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church in Highlands. He was also an avid supporter of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Monmouth County and a member of the Roadrunners Club of Monmouth County.