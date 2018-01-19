Higgins, Robert C., Age: 78, Highlands
Robert C. Higgins, 78, of Highlands, entered into eternal life on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, with his family at his side. He was born in New York City and resided there before moving to Highlands in 1969. Mr. Higgins was a Lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) retiring in 1986 after 25 years of service. He was also an officer with the Monmouth County Sheriff ’s Department and retired from there in 2008 after 18 years of service. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1960.
Mr. Higgins was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church in Highlands. He was also an avid supporter of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Monmouth County and a member of the Roadrunners Club of Monmouth County.
Mr. Higgins was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Eleanor Higgins, and his sister, Geraldine Ullery. He is survived by his wife, Irene Ray Higgins; his son, Robert and his wife Tracy Higgins of Navesink and three daughters; Christine Higgins and her fiancé Paul Zaccaria, of Neptune; Lisa Shields of Oceanport; and Gina Todd and her husband Jeffrey of Tinton Falls. He is also survived by his brothers, William and Gerard Higgins and his sister, Eleanor Rapolla; along with his grandchildren, Amanda, Matt, JR, Andrew, Taylorray, Daniel, Mackenzie, Kendel, Sydney, Alex and a great-granddaughter, Angelina.
A Funeral Mass was offered on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Highlands. Relatives and friends were invited to call at Posten’s Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. at Central and E. Garfield avenues, Atlantic Highlands on Dec. 14 from 4 – 8 p.m.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe