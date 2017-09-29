High Schoolers Named National Merit Semifinalists

Dozens of Two River Area high school seniors received one of the highest academic honors this week when they were recognized as National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists. These students were among the highest scorers in the state on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT), taken during their junior year.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, of the 1.6 million students across the country who took the test, approximately 16,000 achieved semifinalist status. Semifinalists must now submit a detailed scholarship application, providing information about their academic record and participation in school, community and leadership activities, and be recommended by a high school administrator.

Nearly all of the semifinalists will become finalists, but only half of those will ultimately be named Merit Scholars and win a National Merit Scholarship. More than $32 million in scholarships will be awarded next spring by the program, now in its 63rd year.