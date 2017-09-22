Hilliard, Allen G., Age: 82, Atlantic Highlands

Allen Hilliard, 82, of Atlantic Highlands, died on Saturday, September 9 at Bayshore Community Medical Center in Holmdel. He was born in East Orange to the late Frank and Mae Hilliard. Allen served in the Navy aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific Fleet. Allen retired from the Newark Police Department after 25 years. He loved to fish and worked along side his son on his son’s boat, the Prowler, out of Atlantic Highlands.

Allen was predeceased by his son, Glenn Hilliard, earlier this year. Surviving are his son, Scott Hilliard; his ex-wife, Moira Hamilton; his girlfriend, Joan Welstead; his brother, Artie Hilliard; and his nephew, Gregory Hilliard.

