Hillsdale Road Closure

By Jennifer Driscoll |

COLTS NECK – Hillsdale Road, over Big Brook, will be closed for approximately seven months for bridge reconstruction.

Detour routes are posted along Crine Road, Boundary Road and Clover Hill Road.

Attempts will be made to maintain access to the Big Brook Preserve throughout construction; however, the county warns that construction may restrict or relocate available parking and access to the trails of the preserve. Signage will be posted advising of any impacts to parking or trail access.

“Due to the significant deterioration of the wooden substructure, the bridge needs to be replaced,” said Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The goal is to improve the overall safety of the traveling public in the area.”

The work is being performed by Montana Construction of Lodi, NJ. The estimated cost of construction is just over $1.5 million.

This article was first published in the Dec. 7-14, 2017 print edition of the Two River Times.