Himelman, Honorable William, Age: 85, Lincroft

Bill was involved in local and national politics, and campaigned for many local and national democratic candidates over the years. He served as the New Jersey State Commissioner of Elections upon his appointment by Governor Richard Hughes and served as the Campaign Manager for Governor Robert Meyner. Bill ran for New Jersey State Senate in 1971. He was also the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Middletown Township, and served as the Township Attorney of Shrewsbury and Planning Board Attorney of Middletown.

Bill is most known and respected for being the longest serving Municipal Court Judge in the State of New Jersey, having been continuously on the bench for 38 years as the Municipal Court Judge of the Borough of Red Bank from 1978-2017. He was also the Municipal Court Judge in both Little Silver and Keansburg. Bill was a highly regarded Jurist, as in life, he treated everyone with respect and touched many lives.

Bill’s greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his beloved family. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He also loved to golf. His physical wellbeing and love of the gym helped to keep him happy, healthy and maintain the vigor he had until his last days.

Bill was a kind, generous and compassionate man who truly cared about the welfare of others. He wanted to know your name, and learn about your life. For him, it was nice to be important, but more important to be nice. With his caring smile and natural charm, Bill was an inspiration of positivity and optimism to those who knew him.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Joan; and grandson, Matthew. He is survived by his son, Daniel Himelman, Esq. of Atlantic Highlands; his daughter, Carla Campbell and her husband Tom Campbell of Allentown, Pennsylvania; his five grandchildren, Samantha Himelman, Esq. and her husband Seth Niedermayer, Esq. of Manhattan, New York, Eric Himelman and his wife Lisa of Red Bank, Dr. Jessica Himelman of Manhattan, New York, Stephen Campbell of Manhattan, New York, and Robert Campbell of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Bloomfield Cooper Jewish Chapel, Ocean, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Judge William Himelman to Memorial Sloan Kettering for Melanoma Research.