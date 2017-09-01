Hired Straight Out of High School

By Brooke Migdon |

LONG BRANCH – Not many high school students graduate with a job in the career field of their choice. But 12 ambitious Monmouth County residents are now class one special police officers thanks to a select training program offered through the Monmouth County Vocational School District’s Academy of Law and Public Safety (ALPS).

ALPS is a two-year program for high school juniors and seniors interested in criminal justice. Students complete their high school studies in math, science, English and history while pursuing a law enforcement curriculum that includes forensic field experiences and projects in such subjects as identifying fingerprints and hair and fiber analysis.

This year, ALPS offered a Class One Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO) training program in conjunction with the Monmouth County Police Academy, allowing students to receive hands-on instruction from leaders in law enforcement from both ALPS and the police academy.

After submitting an application and completing a series of interviews, the 12 students accepted into the program underwent nine 6-hour days of special law enforcement training – a total of 54 hours, according to a press release issued by the Monmouth County Police Department.

SLEO students received training identical to that of those enrolled in the police academy. Upon completion of the course, students were awarded a class one SLEO certification, affording them the opportunity to apply for and potentially receive a job as a class one special officer. All 12 students who completed the program received offers of employment upon graduation, said ALPS’ principal Joseph Diver.

“We got the same training that we would have received anywhere as a class one, but we got it as high school seniors, which is amazing,” said Joseph Strohmenger, a native of Howell and a class one officer in Bradley Beach. “Because of that program, I was able to start working the very next day after I graduated.”