History & Art for ‘Chhange’: The Power of Individuals and Memory

MIDDLETOWN – Remembering the past is often the only way to ensure a better present and future. In its 38th year – and fifth as a nonprofit organization – the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights, & Genocide Education (Chhange) on the Brookdale Community College campus takes a necessary approach to remembering the past in order to forge a connection for visitors and local students.

“Anne Frank: A History for Today,” an international exhibit created by the Anne Frank House and Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect can be seen through June 1. Anne Frank’s famous diary, which documented her life in hiding during the German occupation of the Netherlands in World War II, is the basis of several plays and films.

Alongside the exhibit, an art installation, “Through Their Eyes,” displays works from local schools around Monmouth County. Dale Daniels of Holmdel, executive director of Chhange, acknowledges the importance of working with local students, as she explained, “We teach the human story – what happens to individuals. This helps the kids see, ‘Well, what does that mean for all of us, and what can I do now?’ ”

“Through Their Eyes” will be on display until June 29.

Chhange develops 50 to 75 programs a year for the community. Each event targets a specific subject and thematic focus. Groups of educators attend a workshop in January and their students go on to complete the art ready for installation by the first week of March. “Through Their Eyes” works seamlessly with “Anne Frank: A History for Today,” as both draw parallels to the experiences of refugees then and now. “For spring, we wanted to emphasize what is happening in our world,” said Daniels, “because today’s refugee crisis is the largest since World War II.”

Creative programs are developed for all ages, as the center not only educates about the Holocaust, human rights, and genocide, but actively engages with the community. Walking through the doors of Chhange, visitors first get the opportunity to see the students’ work, many of whom visually linked similarities facing refugees during the Holocaust to those involved in today’s crisis. Visitors can then experience “Anne Frank: A History for Today.”