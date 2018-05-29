Hit the Road: Finding the Right Bike

By M. J. Alvarez |

As the weather gets warmer, one of the best ways of getting an effective, low-impact workout is to hit the road with your bike.

But you don’t have a bike, you say? This article is intended as a short primer on buying a bike that you will really want to ride this summer.

The first and most important thing to know about purchasing a bike is that it must fit you properly. Fit is a function of height and leg length so bikes come in different sizes based on the measurement from the center of the bottom bracket where the cranks and pedals are attached to the top of the seat – or “saddle,” in cycling parlance. Fit is adjusted through saddle height and the reach to your handlebars.

For the first-time purchaser, this is probably more than you want or need to know about bike-fit so the answer is to buy your bike from a bike store, i.e. a store that only sells bikes and related gear. The sales teams at these stores can assist you in picking out a bike that fits you properly. Prices at bike stores are higher than at warehouse-like stores but you will get a high-quality bike that is comfortable and that you will want to ride. The most expensive piece of sports equipment you own is probably the one you don’t use – remember that Nordic Track you bought a couple of years ago that now servers as a high-tech clothes drying rack?

“It’s about getting the right bike to fit for the right needs of the rider,” said Jeff Bisbee, a manager of Trek Bicycle Store in Middletown. “And the bikes are professionally assembled by certified bicycle mechanics, which is important for safety.”