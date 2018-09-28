Hogan, Leland, Age: 83

It is with great sadness that the family of Lee Hogan announces his passing Aug. 25 at the age of 83. Lee is remembered by his wife of 47 years, Marianne, and his children, Suzanne (Chris), Heidi (Pat) and Gretchen (Bill). He is also fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, by his sister, Patricia Miller, brother-in-law Merrill and sister-in-law Corky. Lee was predeceased by his brother, Paul Hogan.

A Funeral Service will be held Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Red Bank. Those who so wish, may make memorial donations in memory of Lee to the American Heart Association.