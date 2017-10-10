Holford, Catherine E., Age: 84, Trenton

Catherine Holford, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Catherine was born and raised in Trenton to Albert and Edna (Baird) Umberger, the eldest of three children. She met Ronald H. Holford in Trenton, they married in 1954 and started a life of adventure that included living in the Panama Canal Zone, Trenton, Maine, Ohio and back to New Jersey in 1968.

Catherine spent many years as a fulltime homemaker and mother to her three children. She had great faith in God and enjoyed a loving relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was very involved in Middletown United Methodist Church, serving in many positions there including lay leader, Sunday School teacher and church secretary. She especially enjoyed the close relationships she experienced with the prayer group, women’s fellowship and women’s retreats.

She was known for her great butter fly collection, seeing the butter fly as a symbol of our Lord’s resurrection and could always be found wearing a butterfly pin or necklace.

As her children grew, Catherine was able to join her husband on his many international business trips, exploring various parts of the world. She enjoyed these trips greatly but was always happy to return home to assist in caring for her grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Ronald of Tinton Falls; her sister, Edna Chamberlain and her brother, Albert Umberger, both of Ewing; her daughter, Nancy Wagner Edwards and her husband Carl of Long Branch; her son, Ronald H Holford Jr. and his wife, Flo of Eatontown; her son, Jeffrey Holford and his wife, Lorie of Tinton Falls; her granddaughter, Lauren Wagner Levis and her husband, Jay of Ridgewood; her grandson, Jonathan Wagner of Brooklyn, New York; her grandsons, Brent and Kyle Holford of Tinton Falls; her grandson, Sam Spinnazola of Long Branch; and her great-granddaughter, Stella Levis.