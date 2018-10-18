Holmdel Residents: Receive 50% Off Subscription in October
October 18, 2018
The Two River Times is pleased to offer residents of Holmdel a special offer to receive home delivery of our weekly paper at 50 percent off, when subscribing in the month of October, 2018. The offer is two years for $22.50, a reduction from the usual $45.00 cost.
This offer is not available online. Click here to print out a form to mail in with credit card: Holmdel-Offer, or call in your order to Renee at 732-268-7552. You can also email subscribe@tworivertimes.com and mention the TOWN offer.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe
SHARE ON
You may also like
Harvest Fest in Holmdel
Photos by Patrick Olivero | HOLMDEL – Misty weat...
New Voice, Same Talent for ...
By Mary Ann Bourbeau | HOLMDEL – Kathy Connolly ...
Holmdel Balances the Old wi...
By Rick Geffken | HOLMDEL – Out-of-town music lo...