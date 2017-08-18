A Brand New Splash Pad and Playground Comes to Holmdel

By Jay Cook |

HOLMDEL – A new addition to Cross Farm Park is aimed to keep kids active and cool them down at the same time.

An interactive baseball-themed splash pad and fully ADA accessible playground were opened on Tuesday afternoon. After the adults in formal suits cut the ribbon, kids in bathing suits eagerly tried it out.

“It’s a busy park in the summer, and there’s a lot of sports happening here,” said Bob Ward, Holmdel Township’s recreation director. “It’s a place for the kids to cool off in the summer months.”

Ideas for the $329,850 project were first conceived in late 2015. Holmdel acquired a grant from the Monmouth County Park System last year for $137,000. The township covered the remaining cost of $192,850.

Township Committeemen Eric Hinds, Thomas Critelli, and Mike Nikolis, Deputy Mayor Pat Impreveduto, and Mayor Gregory Buontempo were all present for the ribbon-cutting. They were joined by Serena DiMaso, Monmouth County Freeholder and former township mayor.

Prior to the project, the area beside the main pavilion at the park was an unused space with a few pine trees, Ward said.

Ward added that creating an ADA accessible playground will be appreciated by the township’s special needs children.

“We wanted to do something where kids with special needs can play with their able-bodied peers,” he said.

This article was first published in the August 10-17, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.