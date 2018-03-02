Holmdel Students Blog To Find The Roots Of Entrepreneurship

By Michaela Boneva |

In a brightly lit basement in Holmdel, students Sourish Jasti and Rahul Kavuru spend their school nights interviewing entrepreneurs over Skype and asking them about their “company roots.”

Sourish, a sophomore at Holmdel High School, is the founder and president of a blog called CompanyRoots that aims to share the stories of startups and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. Sourish teamed up with Rahul, an eighth grader at Oak Hill Academy, and later their chief editor, Amit-Krishna Kallakuri, a freshman at Holmdel High School. Together, along with guest writers from Holmdel High School, they run their blog and tell the stories of the entrepreneurs they have interviewed.

Sourish and Rahul always start off their interview with the same question: “What are your company roots?” They hope to find out what brought the person to create their company, not just how they did it, but how they reached the point of wanting to do it. The beginnings of CompanyRoots is reflective of many of the answers they have received. Passion and personal inspiration are not only the driving forces behind the entrepreneurs they interview, but also behind Sourish and Rahul themselves.