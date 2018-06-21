Holmdel Teen Stars in Phoenix’s ‘In The Heights’

By Jenna Moldaver |

RED BANK – Sarah Coleman, a sophomore at Red Bank Catholic and a Holmdel resident, will be performing in a lead role in Phoenix Production’s revival of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” at Count Basie Center for the Arts June 22 – 24.

Coleman is no stranger to big roles. She recently secured the 2018 Count Basie Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her role in Red Bank Catholic’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and has performed with Phoenix in “White Christmas,” “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan,” “Gypsy,” “A Christmas Story” and “Seussical.” She also has performed for years with the Paper Mill Playhouse, Summer Arts Conservatory and Elise Klinger Dance Studio.

Shy as a child, the actress got her start unexpectedly at age 6 when she was cast as Cinderella in “Cinderella Junior.”